Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Adam Idah will hope to start in Faro after being named in the team for the Republic's last game against Hungary in early June

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah says being on the same pitch as one of his football idols Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Portugal would be "exciting".

The Norwich forward revealed he has already used "contacts" to pitch for Ronaldo's prized shirt after the game.

"I've already got in there," said the seven-times capped 20-year-old.

"His goalscoring record is just outrageous. Overall, he's one of the best, for me."

After Ronaldo's shock decision last week to return to Manchester United, there will be much attention on his display in Faro as the Portuguese face a Republic team that followed an opening away qualifier defeat by Serbia with an abject home loss against Luxembourg.

But while another defeat on Wednesday night will surely end the Republic's already slim qualification hopes, Idah insists morale remains high in Stephen Kenny's squad.

"Everyone is looking forward to that game. Once you have a player like Ronaldo playing in the game, it is exciting. They're big games for us. Everyone is excited just to get going."

Idah is attempting to establish himself at both club and international level, where he was thrown in at the deep end by Kenny when he handed him a first senior cap as a 19-year-old in a 1-1 Nations League draw with Bulgaria in September last year.

However, he insists he does not feel the pressure of leading the line as the likes of he, Aaron Connolly, James Collins, Shane Long and Callum Robinson - missing this month after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time - attempt to prove they are the man for the job.

"For me as a striker, the boys in that role helped me quite a bit and we speak in training and off the pitch about how to deal with things, so I wouldn't say I feel pressure."

After the Faro contest, further qualifiers over the next eight days will see the Republic hosting Azerbaijan on Saturday before the 7 September Aviva Stadium contest against a Serbia side currently level on seven points with Portugal after three games.

"For me and as a team, we're not thinking that far into it. We're just going to take Portugal up front, that's our focus for the next few days," added Idah.