Miguel Azeez (right) has been with Arsenal since he was five years old

Portsmouth have signed Arsenal's teenage midfielder Miguel Azeez on loan for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut for the Gunners in last season's Europa League tie against Dundalk and has also appeared in the EFL Trophy.

He has been named in the England Under-20 squad for their friendly against Romania on 6 September.

"This is a deal that we've been working on for the majority of the summer," said external-link Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley.

"You can see the hunger and humility to learn and get better, which we really like. He's really studious and wants to find ways to improve his performance.

"We think the supporters will like Miguel and he's very good at dribbling, while he can be a real goal threat for us as well."

