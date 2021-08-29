Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Conor Hourihane played in Villa's 1-0 home Premier League win over Sheffield United in September 2020

Sheffield United have signed Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made more than 150 appearances for Villa since joining them from Barnsley in 2017.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea and played in their play-off defeat by Brentford.

"I've played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in," Hourihane said. external-link

"The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Hourihane had spells at Sunderland and Ipswich Town before making his English Football League debut for Plymouth in the summer of 2011.

Three years later he signed for Barnsley and captained them to a League One promotion and Johnstone's Paint Trophy double in 2016.

He joined Villa for an undisclosed fee in the January 2017 transfer window and made his international debut two months later.

United are next to bottom of the Championship, without a win so far following relegation from the Premier League last term.

Hourihane, who was a member of Villa's promotion-winning side in 2019, could make his Blades debut in their home fixture against Peterborough United on 11 September following the international break.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.