Luke Hendrie made 121 appearances for Grimsby after joining from Shrewsbury Town in 2018

Hartlepool United have signed defender Luke Hendrie following his departure from National League club Grimsby Town.

It will be the 26-year-old's second spell with the League Two side having played three games in 2015-16 before injury cut short his loan from Burnley.

Hendrie could be in boss Dave Challinor's squad for Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy tie at Carlisle.

"Luke has been training with us the last few weeks so we are delighted to get this deal done," said Challinor.

