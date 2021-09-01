Morten Wieghorst (second from right) was part of the Denmark set up which reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020

Morten Wieghorst still has all the letters of support sent by fans as he lay motionless in his hospital bed, stricken by Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Over a year after being unable to breathe without a ventilator, the Dane was launching a ball into the sky after scoring on the second start of his Celtic comeback, against Alloa in January 2002. The scene sticks with him.

"I remember it very well, I've watched it on video as well," he says. "What I remember most vividly was the reaction of the fans behind the goal, and also my team-mates. I felt they appreciated what I'd been through and I appreciated their support and help. It was a big moment that will stay with me forever."

Wieghorst's affection for Scotland is rooted in the support he had when battling back from his condition. The quick thinking of then Celtic club doctor Roddy MacDonald concerning the potential source of his sudden fatigue and loss of co-ordination; the NHS and club staff who helped him learn to walk and run again; the fans who wrote those letters of encouragement.

But it was also the fun he had at Dundee, reaching the League Cup final in 1996, stopping the 10 with Celtic, the friends he made along the way. Now, though, it's time to face his adopted second country as assistant manager of his native one, Denmark.

Road to recovery

After making a roaring start to World Cup qualifying Group F in March (winning three from three, scoring 14 goals and conceding none) Denmark reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, while having to cope with watching their friend and team-mate Christian Eriksen flirt with death following a cardiac arrest on the pitch in their opening match against Finland.

"I think our head coach Kasper Hjulmand did an amazing job," Wieghorst, 50, says. "He was very honest and let everyone know he was affected as well, he didn't have all the answers. But he said to the players and staff we all react differently in these circumstances, but every reaction is perfectly good.

"It's okay to laugh, to have a good time and enjoy football. But it's also okay to feel down, to feel sorry for your friend, and then when we have to perform and play games, we try and push the button and switch on.

"Sometimes it's hard to think there are things bigger than football, but he made it okay to think like that."

Eriksen is taking time to recover, and as someone who also had to fight back to play football again, Wieghorst says he will offer his support if and when the time comes.

"I enjoyed it so much coming back. Although the improvements were slow, I really enjoyed the process because it is like getting a new life. It's like going all through the stages again. You can't remember as a kid but when you get to do that as an adult, you really appreciate the things you take for granted.

"Christian was unaware of what happened to him - so it's more difficult for his family if he decides to get back to playing. These are the dilemmas he'll be going through but I'm pretty sure he'll miss playing and want to work hard to make it possible.

"There are similarities in the mental aspect. You have to be patient. You want to go away from being a patient, the one that's ill. So yes - if he wants to, I could hopefully help him."

'Clarke has added flexibility'

For many, watching the Danish side play swashbuckling football in the name of their sidelined captain in an emotionally-charged Parken Stadium was one of the great joys of an already entertaining Euros.

The backing from the nation far exceeded anything Wieghorst had seen before, even when Danish football was at its zenith in the late 1980s and early 90s.

Now it's about maintaining that momentum in order to qualify for the World Cup in winter 2022, as a generation of technically gifted Danes look to maximise their considerable talents. However, they are wary of Scotland's recent resurgence.

"They have a talented group but the most important thing for them is actually the team part of the game," says Wieghorst. "I think Steve Clarke has added greater flexibility and a stronger tactical sense, which is what you need at this level.

"[At the Euros] They could've beaten England, and were a bit unlucky against the Czechs. Before the Euros they got a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. They've got some very good results and are a difficult team to play against.

"When we look at their data, even in games where they don't have a lot of possession, they put in a lot of quality crosses, especially from the left-hand side. This is something we're very aware of."

Wieghorst laments the fact there will be no Tartan Army in the Parken Stadium on Wednesday, and is relishing a return to Glasgow - the city where his daughter Sofie was born - for the away match in November.

It shows his lingering affection for Scotland (as does his kilt and faint Scottish lilt) and Wieghorst can't help but smile when reminiscing about the defeat of St Johnstone on the final day of the 1997-98 campaign, when Celtic stopped Rangers winning a record 10th straight title.

"If I could have spent my whole career at Celtic I would've loved to do so. The competitiveness was so great and I enjoyed it. We had good times and difficult times, but I would do it all again if I could. The people - my team-mates and the staff at the club, it had a really family feel.

"It was the same at Dundee, so many great people and friends. Also people not involved in football wherever we stayed, my wife and kids were always made to feel welcome."