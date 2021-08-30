Last updated on .From the section Everton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Luis Diaz could arrive at Goodison Park before Tuesday's transfer deadline

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, an Everton target, says he wants to "go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play".

The Toffees have been trying to complete a deal for the England international, 24, but Arsenal do not want him to leave the Emirates.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

His first Premier League appearance of the season came as a substitute in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Manchester City.

He also featured off the bench in Wednesday's 6-0 Carabao Cup win against West Brom.

He posted on Instagram on Monday: "All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play."

Last summer he almost joined Wolves, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to keep him, and instead he ended up being loaned to West Brom in January.

Meanwhile, Everton remain in talks with Porto to sign forward Luis Diaz and want to include James Rodriguez in a package worth more than £20m for his Colombia team-mate.

Porto are reluctant to sell Diaz as they regard the 24-year-old as a key component of their forthcoming Champions League campaign, in which they face Liverpool in the group stage, while Everton are keen to offload James, and his expensive salary, after Benitez made it clear he does not figure in his plans.

Time is running out to complete the switch but discussions are ongoing as Everton weigh up several moves.

And Italy striker Moise Kean is undergoing a medical in Turin, before completing a loan move back to Juventus with an obligation for the Italian giants to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis next summer.

Keane has failed to establish himself since joining Everton for £27m in August 2019, although he enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Paris St-Germain last season.

Everton have also had a second offer, believed to be worth about £8m, rejected for Rangers' 19-year-old right-back Nathan Patterson.