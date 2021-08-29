Evans and McAuley were regular central defensive partners for NI before the latter retired from international football in 2019

Former Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley says his country must find a way to cope without injured Jonny Evans for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers indicated on Friday that Evans would not be fit to travel with NI despite being named in Ian Baraclough's squad.

Evans, 33, has not played since injuring a foot in May's FA Cup final.

"Jonny is in his 30s and is not going to go on for ever," said McAuley.

"He is a big loss for us - you know he's the one who is going to hold it together every time he plays with all his experience.

"He's the one can put his foot on the ball, create a tempo and slow the game up," the 80-times capped former West Bromwich Albion player told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"We have to find a way around it though and it gives an opportunity for someone else to step up to the mark and say 'I'm going to be the next Jonny Evans'."

With 91 international caps, Evans is a key figure in the NI set-up and his absence for the game against Lithaunia in Vilnius on 2 September and at home to the Swiss six days later will come as a major blow to manager Ian Baraclough.

Sandwiched in between the qualifiers is a friendly against Estonia in Tallinn on 5 September.

Craig Cathcart, Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown are among the other central defensive options available to Baraclough.

NI defender Daniel Ballard in action during the drawn World Cup qualifier at home to Bulgaria on 31 March

'Full focus on Lithuania game'

Northern Ireland sit third in Group C with one point from their two opening matches so some positive results are a must if they are to maintain realistic hopes of making next year's finals in Qatar.

"The full focus will be on the Lithuania game. You have to give that the due respect and attention it deserves," explained McAuley.

"We've seen that the smaller nations are getting better and better and harder to play against.

"We've got to bring our 'A' game and coming away with three points is essential. If we don't our qualification hopes are pretty much done and dusted.

"If that becomes the case it may be we have to start thinking about transition - looking at lads who are on the fringes and getting some younger players game time and experience."

'Switzerland game a massive one'

Switzerland are likely to prove a tougher proposition for NI to negotiate but McAuley believes the backing of the 16,000 fans who will be permitted to attend the match could prove crucial.

"It's something we as a national side have missed over the last 15 months. The crowd will give the players a massive lift.

"The Switzerland game is a huge one. One we don't necessarily have to win but one we have to get something from.

"If we get Switzerland on a day when they are not firing on all cylinders and we play to our very best then I'm confident we can get something."

Shayne Lavery and Dion Charles are among the striking options available to NI manager Ian Baraclough

Strikers 'all similar players'

Baraclough omitted Kyle Lafferty from his squad for the triple-header, while Liam Boyce is an absentee for personal reasons, leaving Conor Washington, Josh Magennis, Shayne Lavery and Dion Charles as the primary striking options.

"I think there are goals in the team but the forwards are all similar players who like to work the channels, like to work behind and hold the ball up," argued the ex-Leicester City and Ipswich Town centre-back.

"It will be interesting to see who Ian starts with and whether two of them can play as a pair in the 3-5-2 system he seems to prefer.

"Shayne has hit the ground running at Blackpool but I still see him as a bit of an impact player.

"Dion Charles is a player that excites me, one who will get on the ball and get shots off."

