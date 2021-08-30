Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Watford paid Grimsby Town an initial fee of £250,000 for Mattie Pollock

League One side Cheltenham Town have signed Watford defender Mattie Pollock on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old centre-back joined the Hornets on a five-year deal from Grimsby Town this summer, but is yet to feature for the Premier League outfit.

He scored three goals in 46 league appearances for the Mariners after making his debut in December 2018.

Pollock could make his debut for the Robins in their Papa John's Trophy tie at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

