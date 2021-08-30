Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Herbie Kane has only made one appearance as a substitute for Barnsley this season

Oxford United have signed midfielder Herbie Kane on loan from Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old joined the Championship club from Liverpool for £1.25m last October, but has only started six league games for them.

His two appearances for Liverpool were both in the EFL Cup and he also went on loan to Hull City and Doncaster Rovers.

"We believe he will strengthen us in a really key area of the pitch," said Oxford manager Karl Robinson.

Kane watched Oxford's 3-1 win over Lincoln at the weekend and could be in the squad for the away game at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

"I know they like to play football, you could certainly see that on Saturday, so hopefully that suits my game," he said.

"The gaffer spoke really well about the way the whole club is building here and I can't wait to play my part in that."

