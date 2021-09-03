Euro U21 Qualifying
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U210

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Republic of Ireland - U21 latest

Last updated on .From the section Football

Match report to follow....

Line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Dizdarevic
  • 5Dedic
  • 4Milojevic
  • 18Barisic
  • 3MalicBooked at 29mins
  • 7Savic
  • 8Begic
  • 15Savic
  • 23Kulasin
  • 13Basic
  • 9Masic

Substitutes

  • 1Cetkovic
  • 6Grgic
  • 10Drljo
  • 14Marjanovic
  • 16Pavlovic
  • 17Colic
  • 19Tahric
  • 20Djokanovic
  • 21Alic

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Maher
  • 12Lyons
  • 13O'Brien
  • 5McEntee
  • 11Ferry
  • 7Kilkenny
  • 6Coventry
  • 17Tierney
  • 10Watson
  • 9Kayode
  • 18Wright

Substitutes

  • 2O'Connor
  • 4Garcia MacNulty
  • 8Noß
  • 15Johansson
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20Devoy
  • 21Moran
  • 22Whelan
  • 23Rose
Referee:
Kristoffer Hagenes

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Luka Malic (Bosnia and Herzegovina U21) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 3rd September 2021

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U210R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U210
  • Latvia U21Latvia U210Poland U21Poland U210
  • Malta U21Malta U211Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210
  • Slovakia U21Slovakia U2116:30Lithuania U21Lithuania U21
  • Italy U21Italy U2116:30Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U21
  • Estonia U21Estonia U2117:00Finland U21Finland U21
  • Norway U21Norway U2117:00Austria U21Austria U21
  • Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U2117:00Cyprus U21Cyprus U21
  • Serbia U21Serbia U2117:00Ukraine U21Ukraine U21
  • Moldova U21Moldova U2118:00Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U21
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U2118:00Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U21
  • Turkey U21Turkey U2118:00Belgium U21Belgium U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria U2111002023
2Croatia U2111002023
3Finland U2100000000
4Norway U2100000000
5Azerbaijan U21100102-20
6Estonia U21100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2111006063
2Israel U2111002113
3Latvia U2110100001
4Poland U2110100001
5Hungary U21100112-10
6San Marino U21100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta U2111001013
2Lithuania U2100000000
3Russia U2100000000
4Slovakia U2100000000
5Spain U2100000000
6Northern Ireland U21100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2121105054
2Iceland U2111002113
3Cyprus U2110100001
4Portugal U2100000000
5Belarus U21100112-10
6Liechtenstein U21100105-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Moldova U2110100001
2Wales U2110100001
3Bulgaria U2100000000
4Gibraltar U2100000000
5Netherlands U2100000000
6Switzerland U2100000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro U2121104314
2Sweden U2111006063
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2120202202
4R. of Ireland U2110100001
5Italy U2100000000
6Luxembourg U21200218-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania U2111003033
2Kosovo U2111002023
3Czech Rep U2111001013
4England U2100000000
5Slovenia U21100101-10
6Andorra U21200205-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia U2121012203
2Faroe Islands U2121012203
3France U2111003033
4Serbia U2100000000
5Ukraine U2100000000
6North Macedonia U21100103-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2111003123
2Denmark U2100000000
3Scotland U2100000000
4Turkey U2100000000
5Kazakhstan U21100113-20
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories