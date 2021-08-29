Angharad James joined Arsenal Ladies' Academy in 2010 at the age of 16 and has also played for Bristol City, Notts County, Yeovil Town, Everton and Reading

You know what they say about the course of true love... it takes you via the Atlantic to where you compete with your partner for the most prestigious title in women's football.

For Wales midfielder Angharad James and her fiancée Amy Turner, that is the exact situation now that Turner, 29, has departed Manchester United and joined Orlando Pride, who compete against James' North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Super League (NWSL).

James, 27, who joined North Carolina at the end of last season from Women's Super League (WSL) side Reading, says the couple are relishing the challenge of going head-to-head in what is widely considered to be the best domestic league in the women's game.

Both North Carolina and Orlando are currently on course to reach the NWSL play-offs with James' side currently sitting second, two places and four points ahead of Pride.

Amy Turner and Angharad James announced their engagement on social media on 23 December, 2020

'Unreserved support'

It was a big decision for James to pursue a dream move to the US, with talks with North Carolina beginning around the time the couple announced their engagement.

James says Turner offered unreserved support as she weighed the decision of moving across the Atlantic but, as it turned out, their time spent on different zones would only be a few months.

"It's been really nice, Orlando is one of the closest clubs to North Carolina, even though it's still an eight-hour drive, but it's nice her being here and in the same time zone," James said.

"It is only a 90-minute flight, so that works pretty well on days off."

There is a good chance the pair could play against each other in the NWSL play-offs, but James is extremely happy about the chance to share this part of her life with Turner.

"It's really nice to see her doing well and playing well and Orlando are in the play-off positions at the minute, it would be nice if we could both get there and ideally miss each other until the final, that would be perfect," she said.

"It's good to have her over here and to experience this new league together, it's been really exciting."

Angharad James was able to rely on Wales team-mate Jess Fishlock, who plays for NWSL side OL Reign, to help her settle in the US

'Life is really good'

James, who has won 85 caps for Wales, feels joining the world's best women's league has already improved her as a player.

A mainstay for Wales, James has already insisted that her "dream move" will not impact her Wales availability and hopes Gemma Grainger's side can benefit from an improvement in her game.

"Life is really good. It's a completely new environment, a new culture, a new team and I am settling in well, I am really enjoying my football and life outside of football as well," she told BBC Radio Cymru Sport.

"It is sunny, I am in America, what more do you want? I am really enjoying myself and I feel like I am improving and I am making sure I work hard every day to continue to do that. It's an exciting time in my career at the minute.

"Being in a new country and a new city, exploring new things, it has been a very exciting few months for me. It has taken me outside my comfort zone and has challenged me in ways I haven't been challenged before.

"It is definitely exciting and I am hoping to continue to get better and to learn and to make sure I can play a vital role for this team in the future."

Tennis star Naomi Osaka shared pictures of herself in North Carolina Courage's team colours on Twitter

'Naomi Osaka as an owner is pretty cool'

James, who made her Wales debut as a 17-year-old, says she is enjoying the fact the women's game has a higher profile in the USA, particularly at a North Carolina Courage side who were NWSL play-off winners in 2018 and 2019.

Three time Grand Slam-winning tennis star Naomi Osaka is an investor in the club.

"It is a great time to be at the club with a new stadium being built in the next few years," James said.

"We have a great fanbase with 6,000 or 7,000 fans and on the equality side we get everything the men do, we train at the same place.

"It is a very comforting place to be.

"Women's football over here is very popular, it's seen on a par or if not above the men's game.

"The amount of fans, there are thousands at every game and Portland get 20,000 fans or more at their games.

"We've got the support we need, franchises are coming in, owners are coming in, Naomi Osaka is one of our owners here at the club and that just proves in itself the direction which women's football is going in America.

"It's a very exciting time to play here, all the fundamentals are in place, all the support networks to make sure we can inspire the next girl or boy to come through and do the same thing.

"And having Naomi Osaka as an owner is pretty cool."