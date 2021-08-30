Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Connor Roberts last played for Swansea in May's Championship play-off final defeat to Brentford at Wembley

Burnley could move for Swansea City's Wales defender Connor Roberts ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Roberts, 25, has been on Burnley's radar all summer and will be available for a cut-price fee as his Swansea contract expires next summer.

Academy product Roberts is a firm favourite at Swansea having made 152 appearances for his local club.

But a move away has looked a strong possibility since Swansea were beaten in May's Championship play-off final.

Swansea would be unable to offer Roberts a new deal which matches his current terms as they continue to cut costs following their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

Roberts has 30 Wales caps, and impressed at Euro 2020 before injuring his groin in the second-round defeat to Denmark.

He has since been sidelined after surgery on the injury but could return to action in September.

Roberts, who has played at right-back, wingback and occasionally on the right of midfield, has scored 11 goals for Swansea.

He is known for his remarkable energy levels and also possesses a long throw.

Roberts has previously had loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough.