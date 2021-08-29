Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Rubin Colwill has made nine Championship appearances for Cardiff, four of which have been starts

Wales international Rubin Colwill has signed a new contract which ties him to Cardiff City until the summer of 2024.

Attacking midfielder Colwill, 19, has made 11 first-team appearances for Cardiff having been handed his debut by Mick McCarthy in February.

He made his Wales debut in the friendly against France in June and was part of Robert Page's squad at Euro 2020.

"It's been an unbelievable year, but I'm looking forward to the future now," Colwill said.

Neath-born Colwill joined Cardiff's academy at the age of eight.

Page said after naming Colwill in his 26-man party for the European Championship that he had blown away Wales' management staff.

Colwill signed his first professional contract last summer and was handed a new deal running until 2023 just six months ago.