Brighton are closing in on the £15.4m signing of Getafe defender Marc Cucurella.

The Seagulls have been monitoring the former Barcelona player, 23, for a number of months.

Cucurella has won one Spain cap, having made his international debut in June.

Cucurella, who came through the Barcelona academy and has also played for Eibar, missed Getafe's last two games amid speculation about a move to the Premier League.

