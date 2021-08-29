Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Kabak spent last season on loan at Liverpool

Norwich City have signed Turkey defender Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke.

The deal also includes an option to buy 21-year-old for 13m euros (£11.1m).

Kabak completed a medical on Monday before linking up with Turkey for World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro, Gibraltar and the Netherlands.

The centre-back joined Liverpool on loan in February and played 13 times for the Reds, but they opted against making his move permanent.

"I spoke with the head coach and I'm really impressed by his project and what he said to me," Kabak said. "I believe in him and his project.

"I played in the Premier League last year and I really enjoyed it. So, I want to play again and that's why I'm here. I want to play in the Premier League and to give something to the team."

Kabak's arrival is set to be Norwich's final incoming business of the transfer window.