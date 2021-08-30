Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Amad Diallo signed for United in January from Atlanta

Amad Diallo's loan move from Manchester United to Feyenoord has fallen through following an injury to the winger.

The 19-year-old was due to complete the move before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Diallo sustained a thigh injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks.

Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen said: "We did everything we could, it was done, but now he's injured so much that he can't come."

The Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Atalanta in January for £38m, featured eight times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

He made his Premier League debut against Leicester City as well as playing in the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League - in which he scored his first goal for the club, against AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Daniel James could be set for a deadline-day move away from United, reports BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Although the Wales winger has started two of United's three Premier League games this season, including Sunday's 1-0 win at Wolves, his first-team chances are set to be reduced by Cristiano Ronaldo's impending return to Old Trafford.

It is understood Leeds, who came close to signing James in 2019, have expressed an interest but other clubs are interested as well, with United willing to discuss a loan or permanent deal.

James became Solskjaer's first signing as United manager when he moved from Swansea in a £15m deal in June 2019.

He has three years left on his contract.