World Cup qualifying: Denmark v Scotland Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Wednesday, 1 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon aims to carry on for "a good few more years" as he prepares to return for Scotland.

The 38-year-old Hearts captain is favourite to start in next month's World Cup qualifying matches.

Uncapped pair Zander Clark and Liam Kelly have been called up, with David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin omitted from manager Steve Clarke's squad.

"I focus on day-to-day, keep going forward, looking to the next game, not looking too far ahead," said Gordon.

"I don't want to put a time limit on it and think, 'after this I will stop'. I just want to keep going.

"As long as I feel this good and ready to play then there is no reason to stop. If I keep my body in good shape then hopefully there is still a good few more years."

Gordon, who made his international debut in 2004, has played twice for Scotland this year, but Marshall was Clarke's first choice for the delayed Euro 2020 finals - playing in all three matches.

However, Marshall, 36, is out of favour at Derby County and has not featured at all this season.

Gordon has been in great form for Hearts and is expected to win his 58th cap away to Denmark on Wednesday. Scotland will then host Moldova and travel to play Austria.

He may be a long way from the 176 international appearances made by Gianluigi Buffon but Gordon continues to take inspiration from the Italy legend.

"Buffon is 43 and still playing for Parma so let's see how far I can go," added the former Sunderland and Celtic keeper.

"Obviously the older you get, things change and more experience comes into play rather than maybe the athleticism from before.

"But in saying that, I still feel really good, I am moving around the goal well and as long as I can do that I will still be playing and hopefully a few more caps to come."