Rangers have kicked out a second Everton bid worth £8m with add-ons for 19-year-old right-back Nathan Patterson. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Benfica winger Filipe Jota is on the brink of joining Celtic and the move could run longer than just the initial loan deal, with a £7.5m option to buy next summer, according to a report in Portugal. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are close to the signing of Georgios Giakoumakis, with the Greek striker undergoing a medical after agreeing a £2.5m move from VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian expect to have the loan signing of Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood, 19, completed on Monday and hope to add a few more faces to the squad before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night. (Scotsman) external-link

Defender Borna Barisic was emotional after Rangers' derby win over Celtic yesterday, with TV pundit and former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd speculating the Croatian may have been saying his goodbyes to fans. (Herald) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson wants two more signings before the deadline, having already added seven new signings over the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor reckons Odsonne Edouard should be remembered as a Celtic great if the striker leaves before the transfer deadline. (Daily Record) external-link