League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers20:00BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 6th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland540184412
2Accrington640265112
3Sheff Wed531151410
4Wigan531163310
5Portsmouth531141310
6Wycombe531186210
7Oxford Utd631298110
8Burton531155010
9Wimbledon623111929
10MK Dons623111929
11Rotherham53025329
12Cambridge52217438
13Plymouth52216428
14Bolton52219818
15Morecambe52126517
16Cheltenham6132810-26
17Gillingham512256-15
18Fleetwood511357-24
19Charlton511346-24
20Lincoln City511347-34
21Ipswich5032810-23
22Shrewsbury610529-73
23Crewe501417-61
24Doncaster501417-61
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC