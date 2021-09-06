Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion

BoltonBolton Wanderers20:00BurtonBurton Albion
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sunderland
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|12
|2
|Accrington
|6
|4
|0
|2
|6
|5
|1
|12
|3
|Sheff Wed
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|4
|Wigan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|10
|5
|Portsmouth
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|10
|6
|Wycombe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|10
|7
|Oxford Utd
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|10
|8
|Burton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|10
|9
|Wimbledon
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|9
|2
|9
|10
|MK Dons
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|9
|2
|9
|11
|Rotherham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|9
|12
|Cambridge
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|8
|13
|Plymouth
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|2
|8
|14
|Bolton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|8
|1
|8
|15
|Morecambe
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|16
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|6
|17
|Gillingham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|18
|Fleetwood
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|19
|Charlton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|20
|Lincoln City
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|21
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|3
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|3
|22
|Shrewsbury
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|9
|-7
|3
|23
|Crewe
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|1
|24
|Doncaster
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|1
The former President and those closest to him recall the momentous day 2001
Vanilla Ice investigates the mysterious disappearance of Shergar in 1983
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.