Match ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 4.
Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal in Roma's win at Salernitana as Olivier Giroud opened his AC Milan account with a double against Cagliari.
Abraham swept home a classy finish from just inside the area for Roma's third against their newly promoted hosts.
The England striker was also involved in the second goal for Jose Mourinho's side as Jordan Veretout struck, while Lorenzo Pellegrini scored twice.
Giroud, meanwhile, scored Milan's third and fourth as they beat Cagliari 4-1.
The 34-year-old France forward, a team-mate of Abraham at Chelsea for the past two seasons, guided home a first-time finish from Brahim Diaz's pass and netted from the spot after Kevin Strootman handled.
All five goals came in the first half at the San Siro, with Sandro Tonali curling home a sublime early free-kick to put the hosts ahead.
Cagliari levelled through Alessandro Deiola but Diaz diverted home Rafael Leao's shot to restore Milan's advantage before Giroud's double wrapped things up by half-time.
Roma and last season's Serie A runners-up Milan, who last won the title in 2011, are among five sides to have begun the new campaign with two wins from two, alongside Lazio, Inter and Napoli.
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 5-4-1
- 72Belec
- 24KechridaSubstituted forZorteaat 68'minutes
- 13AyaBooked at 50mins
- 23Gyömbér
- 4JaroszynskiSubstituted forSchiavoneat 84'minutes
- 3Ruggeri
- 2Coulibaly
- 18CoulibalySubstituted forSimyat 56'minutes
- 14Di Tacchio
- 22ObiSubstituted forCapezziat 68'minutes
- 9BonazzoliBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKristoffersenat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 8Schiavone
- 12Russo
- 15Iannone
- 19Kristoffersen
- 20Kastanos
- 21Zortea
- 25Simy
- 28Capezzi
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5ViñaSubstituted forCalafioriat 82'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forDiawaraat 83'minutes
- 11PérezBooked at 40minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 78'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 77MkhitaryanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 70'minutes
- 9AbrahamSubstituted forMayoralat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Simy (Salernitana) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nadir Zortea with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Borja Mayoral (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Post update
Simy (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Ruggeri with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Offside, Salernitana. Matteo Ruggeri tries a through ball, but Julian Kristoffersen is caught offside.
Post update
Borja Mayoral (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana).
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Andrea Schiavone replaces Pawel Jaroszynski.
Substitution
Substitution, Salernitana. Julian Kristoffersen replaces Federico Bonazzoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Amadou Diawara replaces Jordan Veretout.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Borja Mayoral replaces Tammy Abraham.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Riccardo Calafiori replaces Matias Viña.
Goal!
Goal! Salernitana 0, Roma 4. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
