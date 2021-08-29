Italian Serie A
SalernitanaSalernitana0RomaRoma4

Salernitana 0-4 Roma: Tammy Abraham scores first Serie A goal for Jose Mourinho's side

Tammy Abraham scored in Roma's win at Salernitana.
Tammy Abraham is the second English player to score for Roma in Serie A, after Chris Smalling hit three in 2019-20

Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal in Roma's win at Salernitana as Olivier Giroud opened his AC Milan account with a double against Cagliari.

Abraham swept home a classy finish from just inside the area for Roma's third against their newly promoted hosts.

The England striker was also involved in the second goal for Jose Mourinho's side as Jordan Veretout struck, while Lorenzo Pellegrini scored twice.

Giroud, meanwhile, scored Milan's third and fourth as they beat Cagliari 4-1.

The 34-year-old France forward, a team-mate of Abraham at Chelsea for the past two seasons, guided home a first-time finish from Brahim Diaz's pass and netted from the spot after Kevin Strootman handled.

All five goals came in the first half at the San Siro, with Sandro Tonali curling home a sublime early free-kick to put the hosts ahead.

Cagliari levelled through Alessandro Deiola but Diaz diverted home Rafael Leao's shot to restore Milan's advantage before Giroud's double wrapped things up by half-time.

Roma and last season's Serie A runners-up Milan, who last won the title in 2011, are among five sides to have begun the new campaign with two wins from two, alongside Lazio, Inter and Napoli.

Line-ups

Salernitana

Formation 5-4-1

  • 72Belec
  • 24KechridaSubstituted forZorteaat 68'minutes
  • 13AyaBooked at 50mins
  • 23Gyömbér
  • 4JaroszynskiSubstituted forSchiavoneat 84'minutes
  • 3Ruggeri
  • 2Coulibaly
  • 18CoulibalySubstituted forSimyat 56'minutes
  • 14Di Tacchio
  • 22ObiSubstituted forCapezziat 68'minutes
  • 9BonazzoliBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKristoffersenat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fiorillo
  • 8Schiavone
  • 12Russo
  • 15Iannone
  • 19Kristoffersen
  • 20Kastanos
  • 21Zortea
  • 25Simy
  • 28Capezzi

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 5ViñaSubstituted forCalafioriat 82'minutes
  • 4Cristante
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forDiawaraat 83'minutes
  • 11PérezBooked at 40minsSubstituted forShomurodovat 78'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77MkhitaryanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 70'minutes
  • 9AbrahamSubstituted forMayoralat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamSalernitanaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home5
Away28
Shots on Target
Home0
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salernitana 0, Roma 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simy (Salernitana) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nadir Zortea with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borja Mayoral (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephan El Shaarawy.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  6. Post update

    Simy (Salernitana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Kristoffersen (Salernitana) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Ruggeri with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eldor Shomurodov (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Salernitana. Matteo Ruggeri tries a through ball, but Julian Kristoffersen is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Borja Mayoral (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Norbert Gyömbér (Salernitana).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Andrea Schiavone replaces Pawel Jaroszynski.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Salernitana. Julian Kristoffersen replaces Federico Bonazzoli.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Amadou Diawara replaces Jordan Veretout.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Borja Mayoral replaces Tammy Abraham.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Riccardo Calafiori replaces Matias Viña.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Salernitana 0, Roma 4. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio22009276
2Inter Milan22007166
3Roma22007166
4AC Milan22005146
5Napoli22004136
6Udinese21105234
7Bologna21103214
8Sassuolo21103214
9Atalanta21102114
10Fiorentina210134-13
11Empoli210123-13
12Juventus201123-11
13Sampdoria201101-11
14Cagliari201136-31
15Spezia201138-51
16Torino200224-20
17Hellas Verona200236-30
18Salernitana200227-50
19Genoa200216-50
20Venezia200205-50
View full Italian Serie A table

