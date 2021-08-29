Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona2GetafeGetafe1

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Memphis Depay scores winner for Ronald Koeman's side

Memphis Depay
Memphis Depay is the first player to either score or assist a goal in each of his first three La Liga games for Barcelona since Cesc Fabregas in 2011

Memphis Depay scored Barcelona's winner as they beat Getafe in La Liga.

Sergi Roberto slid home the hosts' opener from Jordi Alba's cross after only 99 seconds.

Sandro levelled for Getafe after a one-two with Carles Alena, both former Barcelona players.

But Depay showed good skill from Frenkie de Jong's pass before rifling into the bottom corner after half an hour for the winner in front of about 26,000 fans.

It was the first La Liga goal scored and assisted by a Dutch player since 2009.

Barcelona - who brought on 17-year-old Gavi for a second-half debut - remain unbeaten on seven points from three games. Getafe have lost all their matches.

There was a return from injury for Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed the opening two weeks after knee surgery.

Ronald Koeman's Barca were far from convincing but could have won by more, with Ronald Araujo having a goal ruled out for offside and Depay volleying over.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Leite de Souza JuniorSubstituted forDestat 63'minutes
  • 4AraujoBooked at 27mins
  • 15LengletBooked at 86mins
  • 18Alba
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 74'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMinguezaat 84'minutes
  • 9DepayBooked at 62mins
  • 12BraithwaiteSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Pjanic
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 17Manaj
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 27Demir
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 29Mingueza
  • 30Paez Gaviria

Getafe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Soria
  • 21IglesiasSubstituted forSuárezat 45'minutes
  • 2DakonamSubstituted forAkuruguat 84'minutes
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 17Olivera
  • 11AleñáBooked at 21minsSubstituted forTimorat 61'minutes
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 18Arambarri
  • 16Jankto
  • 10ÜnalSubstituted forMacíasat 76'minutes
  • 12RamírezSubstituted forMataat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 5Miquel
  • 7Mata
  • 9Macías
  • 14Duro
  • 22Suárez
  • 24Timor
  • 27Conde
  • 28Akurugu
  • 33Trueba Chinchurreta
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes
Attendance:
26,543

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Getafe 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    José Macías (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nico González (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  13. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

  15. Booking

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    José Macías (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Koffi replaces Djené Dakonam.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32108447
2Sevilla32105147
3Valencia32105147
4Barcelona32107437
5Mallorca32103127
6Atl Madrid22003126
7Real Sociedad32014406
8Cádiz31203215
9Ath Bilbao31202115
10Rayo Vallecano310234-13
11Villarreal20200002
12Levante302145-12
13Real Betis302123-12
14Elche302112-12
15Espanyol302101-12
16Osasuna302101-12
17Granada302114-32
18Celta Vigo301213-21
19Getafe300314-30
20Alavés300318-70
View full Spanish La Liga table

