Match ends, Norway 1, Netherlands 1.
The Netherlands had to come from behind to draw with Norway in the first game of Louis van Gaal's third spell in charge.
Erling Braut Haaland put Norway ahead when he controlled the ball in the box, turned and fired home his eighth international goal.
Davy Klaassen equalised when he steered home Georginio Wijnaldum's cross.
Borussia Dortmund's Haaland almost won the game but hit the post in the second half.
Van Gaal - who was in charge from 2000 to 2002 and 2012 to 2014 - replaced Frank de Boer, who quit after their Euro 2020 last-16 exit.
Group G is the closest in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
Turkey lead the group on eight points, with the Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway all on seven points.
Risto Radunovic scored a 97th-minute equaliser for Montenegro against Turkey as they drew 2-2.
Line-ups
Norway
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Hansen
- 22PedersenSubstituted forRyersonat 60'minutes
- 4Strandberg
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 5Meling
- 2ThorsbyBooked at 43mins
- 6NormannSubstituted forBergat 68'minutes
- 10ØdegaardBooked at 61mins
- 15HaugeSubstituted forMøller Dæhliat 59'minutes
- 11ElyounoussiBooked at 25mins
- 23Haaland
Substitutes
- 3Ajer
- 7King
- 8Berg
- 9Botheim
- 12Nyland
- 13Bråtveit
- 14Ryerson
- 16Gabrielsen
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Dønnum
- 19Aursnes
- 20Møller Dæhli
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 2TimberSubstituted forDumfriesat 90+2'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 4van Dijk
- 17BlindBooked at 18mins
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 14Klaassen
- 11BerghuisSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Depay
- 9Gakpo
Substitutes
- 3Malacia
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 12Til
- 13Krul
- 15de Roon
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 22Dumfries
- 23Drommel
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 1, Netherlands 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Booking
Donyell Malen (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Post update
Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Denzel Dumfries replaces Jurriën Timber.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (Netherlands).
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by André Hansen.
Post update
Offside, Netherlands. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Donyell Malen is caught offside.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).
Post update
Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).
Post update
Patrick Berg (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Andreas Hanche-Olsen.
Post update
Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).