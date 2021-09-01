World Cup Qualifying - European
NorwayNorway1NetherlandsNetherlands1

Norway 1-1 Netherlands: Dutch draw in Louis van Gaal's first game back

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland did not complete a single pass in the first half - but scored Norway's goal

The Netherlands had to come from behind to draw with Norway in the first game of Louis van Gaal's third spell in charge.

Erling Braut Haaland put Norway ahead when he controlled the ball in the box, turned and fired home his eighth international goal.

Davy Klaassen equalised when he steered home Georginio Wijnaldum's cross.

Borussia Dortmund's Haaland almost won the game but hit the post in the second half.

Van Gaal - who was in charge from 2000 to 2002 and 2012 to 2014 - replaced Frank de Boer, who quit after their Euro 2020 last-16 exit.

Group G is the closest in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Turkey lead the group on eight points, with the Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway all on seven points.

Risto Radunovic scored a 97th-minute equaliser for Montenegro against Turkey as they drew 2-2.

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Hansen
  • 22PedersenSubstituted forRyersonat 60'minutes
  • 4Strandberg
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 5Meling
  • 2ThorsbyBooked at 43mins
  • 6NormannSubstituted forBergat 68'minutes
  • 10ØdegaardBooked at 61mins
  • 15HaugeSubstituted forMøller Dæhliat 59'minutes
  • 11ElyounoussiBooked at 25mins
  • 23Haaland

Substitutes

  • 3Ajer
  • 7King
  • 8Berg
  • 9Botheim
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Bråtveit
  • 14Ryerson
  • 16Gabrielsen
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 18Dønnum
  • 19Aursnes
  • 20Møller Dæhli

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 2TimberSubstituted forDumfriesat 90+2'minutes
  • 6de Vrij
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17BlindBooked at 18mins
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 14Klaassen
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Depay
  • 9Gakpo

Substitutes

  • 3Malacia
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 12Til
  • 13Krul
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 22Dumfries
  • 23Drommel
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 1, Netherlands 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 1, Netherlands 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind.

  5. Booking

    Donyell Malen (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Andreas Hanche-Olsen (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Denzel Dumfries replaces Jurriën Timber.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (Netherlands).

  10. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by André Hansen.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Memphis Depay tries a through ball, but Donyell Malen is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).

  17. Post update

    Patrick Berg (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Andreas Hanche-Olsen.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands).

