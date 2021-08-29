Paul Mullin, last season's League Two player of the year, is among Wrexham's high-profile summer signings.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson hopes to make further signings ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Parkinson has signed nine new players over the summer, with defender Ben Tozer and midfielder James Jones the latest recruits.

He also revealed the club's Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took an active interest in each transfer.

"I feel we're still a few players short," Parkinson said.

"We're in a better position now than we were this time last week with Ben and James coming in.

"But we've still got areas where we're not strong enough and we've got to make sure we're strong."

The Dragons secured their first win of the National League season on Saturday with a 2-0 victory at Eastleigh, courtesy of two goals from summer recruit Jake Hyde.

As a Welsh club, Wrexham are unable to sign players outside the transfer window and Parkinson, who was appointed at the Racecourse in July, is pleased to have received backing in the transfer market from McElhenney and Reynolds.

"They're very engaged in what we are trying to do and they want to know each player that we're going for," Parkinson added.

"I try and explain to them why a player will make a difference etc and they are right on it in terms of what they feel. They want to help us put a team on the pitch that is capable of winning games."

Wrexham host Notts County in their first home game of the campaign on Bank Holiday Monday, amid great anticipation in the north Wales town over when the club's owners will make their first visit.

The club have sold more than 5,000 season tickets and Monday evening's game will be a full house, but Parkinson says the team must be focused.

"There is excitement around the club but we have got to make sure we concentrate on what we have to do in each and every game," Parkinson said.

"What I want to make sure is that we play with intent and drive and determination.

"The hype and all the attention we are getting is good but our focus is on the pitch and we've got to make sure that we justify the attention we're getting with the way we go about our business."