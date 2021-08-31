Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Nikita Parris joined Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2021

Nikita Parris scored 94 seconds into her home debut as Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Parris' header gave the home side a flying start, and captain Kim Little doubled the advantage with a penalty just after the half-hour mark.

Vivianne Miedema sealed victory with a fine chip 10 minutes after coming on as Meadow Park opened its doors to fans for the first time since December 2020.

The second leg is on 9 September.

On a night Parris, Mana Iwabuchi and Frida Maanum made their home debuts in front of 1,018 fans, the England international opened the scoring by heading home Steph Catley's cross.

Little stretched the home side's lead from the spot and Miedema wrapped up the victory by bringing down a long ball with an excellent first touch before chipping Olivie Lukasova.

Slavia's first attempt on goal did not come until the 52nd minute, but goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was not unduly troubled.

Arsenal, who begin their WSL season against Chelsea on Sunday, beat Slavia 13-2 on aggregate in the Champions League two years ago.

'A lot of joys to get out of it' - reaction

Arsenal assistant coach Aaron D'Antino: "It was a game of two halves. The first half we controlled the ball really well on and also off the ball. The second half they just came out with more fire.

"They were more physical and they started getting more joy from the long ball. It became a lot scrappier and it was a lot more about competing with them physically instead of controlling the ball.

"I think we deserved more than three goals. Although it was a scrappy second half, there were a lot of joys to get out of it."