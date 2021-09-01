Last updated on .From the section Football

Antoine Griezmann has scored 39 goals for France

Antoine Griezmann scored France's equaliser as they drew with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying.

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko gave the Bosnians the lead with an excellent drilled effort from outside the box.

Griezmann, who had re-joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona less than 24 hours earlier, scored with a fortunate ricocheted effort - with VAR needed to see if the ball had crossed the line.

Jules Kounde was sent off for hosts France early in the second half.

The Sevilla defender, who Chelsea unsuccessfully tried to sign during the transfer window that closed on Tuesday, was initially given a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Sead Kolasinac - which was upgraded to a red by VAR.

"It is obviously harder with 10 men. We had some chances but it is not the result we were looking for," France coach Didier Deschamps told M6.

Les Bleus have eight points from four games, four more than second-placed Ukraine, who drew 2-2 in Kazakhstan and host France in the next game.