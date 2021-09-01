Last updated on .From the section Football

Republic goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made a brilliant first-half save to deny Ronaldo but the global superstar broke the visitors' hearts with his two late headers

Cristiano Ronaldo headed two late goals to break the men's international goals record as Portugal snatched a dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifier win over a luckless Republic of Ireland in Faro.

A famous Irish win seemed on as John Egan's header in first-half injury time kept them ahead until the 89th minute.

But Ronaldo levelled in the closing seconds of normal time before his winning header in the 96th minute.

The defeat keeps the Republic without a point in Group A after three games.

Up until the incredible finale, it looked like being a miserable evening for Ronaldo after having a first-half penalty saved by young Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

However, the 36-year-old global superstar, who agreed a shock return to Manchester United last week, continued to probe around the Republic's penalty area and after levelling, his winning goal broke the visitors' hearts.

Ronaldo's two goals move him to 111 in the all-time international list and two ahead of former Iran striker Ali Daei.

Ronaldo record hype dominates build-up

The build-up to Wednesday's game was dominated by the prospect of Ronaldo breaking the international goals mark.

That moment seemed to have arrived when Jeff Hendrick's foul on Bruno Fernandes offered Ronaldo his penalty opportunity but the spot-kick was a good height to the Republic keeper's right who spread himself to make the save.

During the lengthy VAR review, Ronaldo looked fortunate to avoid sanction from Slovenian referee Matej Jug, when he appeared to slap Republic defender Dara O'Shea after he had kicked the ball off the penalty spot as the Portuguese star waited to take the spot-kick.

But after the Republic had defended heroically to seemingly frustrate the 2016 European champions, Ronaldo produced one of his classic leaps to pump a Goncaol Guedes cross past Bazunu before repeating the dose in the closing seconds of injury-time to thunder Joao Mario's delivery to the net.

John Egan's first international goal gave the Republic a shock lead which they looked set to hold on to before Ronaldo's late heroics

Defeat leaves Republic shellshocked

After an evening which potentially looked set to dramatically turn around the fortunes of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, he was instead left still looking for his first competitive win as boss and with his only success in 14 games, the 4-1 friendly win over minnows Andorra in June.

While Ronaldo's 15th-minute penalty miss was followed by Liverpool striker Diogo Jota heading against the woodwork when it seemed easier to score, the Republic always looked threatening on the break with the pace of strikers Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah causing concerns for a jittery-looking home defence.

After several earlier promising openings had come to nought, Connolly was then denied by Portugal keeper Patricio in first-half injury-time but debutant Jamie McGrath's resultant corner was glanced in at the near post by Sheffield United defender Egan.

Tactically, the Irish were sound in the first half as they compressed the middle of the pitch, forcing the home side to attempt to probe via the flanks.

Seamus Coleman, in his right wing-back role, bombed forward on several occasions to cause panic in a Portuguese defence where centre-back Pepe looked particularly ill at ease.

O'Shea, after his earlier spat with Ronaldo, was soon forced off by injury as Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele was introduced for his international debut.

Republic hold out until late heartbreak

While Portugal did pick up the pace after half-time, the Republic continued to produce threatening moments with Connolly inches away from doubling their lead with a 59th-minute volley, as the Brighton's striker's claims that he had been fouled by Joao Cancelo in the process fell on deaf ears.

But with the Irish tiring, Portugal began to monopolise possession as attempts began to rain in on Bazunu's goal.

Bernardo Silva, who joined Manchester City club-mates Cancelo and Ruben Dias in the Portugal starting team, looked certain to equalise in the 74th minute but somehow contrived to blaze over the bar from eight yards out.

Confirmation that it was going to the Republic's night seemed to have arrived in the 88th minute when Bazunu pushed away a Ronaldo free-kick from the edge of the box after Josh Cullen had been adjudged to have handled while attempting to block a shot.

But moments after the resultant corner, Portugal fashioned Ronaldo's equaliser and after James McClean had tested Patricio at the other end, the Manchester United superstar's second trademark header snatched the home team's victory in the sixth minute of injury-time after five extra minutes had been signalled.

What's next?

The Republic of Ireland resume Group A action at home to Azerbaijan on Saturday followed by Tuesday's Aviva Stadium contest against second-placed Serbia, who remain seven points ahead of the Irish.

Portugal travel to Azerbaijan for their next qualifier on Tuesday.

Match stats

The Republic of Ireland are now 14 competitive games without a victory (D7 L7), their longest winless run

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score from the penalty spot for Portugal for the first time in seven attempts

Andrew Omobamidele (19y 70d) became the fourth teenager to make his debut for the Republic of Ireland under Stephen Kenny

Portugal have won 12 of their last 13 matches in World Cup qualifying since losing 2-0 to Switzerland in September 2016

The Republic of Ireland are the 45th nation Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against