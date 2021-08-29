Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves unveiled Hwang before Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United

Wolves have signed South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Hwang, 25, joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 but struggled to gain a regular place in the team, making just three Bundesliga starts.

He becomes Wolves' sixth summer signing under new boss Bruno Lage.

"He's got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

"He's got a lot of pace, power and strength. He's probably a little bit different to what we've got, and we think he's a strong acquisition for the squad.

"Ultimately, we felt it was an area where competition is important, so when somebody becomes available on loan, with his quality and experience, and he has a desire to come, it becomes an exciting opportunity. We're certain he's going to add quality to the group."

Hwang, who played alongside Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and Liverpool's Takumi Minamino at Salzburg, has 37 caps for South Korea, including three at the 2018 World Cup.

Wolves, who started their Premier League season with defeats by Leicester and Tottenham, presented their new recruit to the Molineux crowd before facing Manchester United on Sunday.