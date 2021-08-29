Rangers' victory was their sixth in seven Old Firm matches

Rangers were more like themselves, but Celtic paid for their unfamiliarity in the first Old Firm derby of the season, according to the respective managers.

Gary McAllister, leading the Ibrox side with Steven Gerrard caught up in a Covid outbreak, paid tribute to his side's mentality after Filip Helander's header settled the game, saying "you saw a club coming together".

But Celtic's Ange Postecoglou rued the turbulence in his recast squad after six players made derby debuts, adding "we've thrown guys in at times".

Rangers had three Old Firm new boys of their own, though, with Robby McCrorie starting and John Lundstrum and Fashion Sakala appearing from the bench.

And McAllister was thrilled with how his players responded after their Covid issues and a sticky start to the campaign.

"A lot's been thrown at us in the last two or three games but I thought we were more recognisable today," he told Sky Sports. "It's a massive boost in confidence and the manager's very, very happy."

The victory moves Rangers to within a point of Hibernian and Hearts at the summit, with Celtic in sixth place after two defeats in four matches.

'From 1 to 11 we were outstanding' - the Rangers viewpoint

As well as Gerrard having to watch from home, goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, captain James Tavernier, and fellow right-back Nathan Paterson, were among those missing.

McAllister revealed afterwards he was unsure who would be available until Sunday morning, but McCrorie kept a clean sheet on his second first-team appearance and Leon Balogun filled in admirably at right-back.

"It's been a very strange three or four days," McAllister added. "You saw a club coming together today and, wow, the fans were outstanding.

"I thought from one through to 11 we were outstanding. If I had to pick one, Leon was superb. He stood out today, and it was a proper man's performance.

"We've seen a big change in Robby - a maturity in his demeanour. He's more talkative and I think he feels he belongs now. He looks an impressive figure in the goal. Last season getting to Livingston [on loan] was so valuable for him."

'We'll settle down and start building' - the Celtic perspective

It was Celtic's second defeat in four Scottish Premiership matches - their worst start to a season since 1997-98 - as Postecoglou became the first Parkhead manager since Tony Mowbray in 2009 to lose his first Old Firm game.

The Australian was left frustrated by his side's missed chances, with Odsonne Edouard and Kyogo Furuhashi in particular passing up golden opportunities. And he acknowledged that he "probably should have" started the Japanese through the middle, rather than Edouard.

"Getting that first goal was going to be important. We didn't. Unfortunately, we paid the price," he told Sky Sports. "Unfortunately, we fell behind but we had a couple of good chances towards the end."

Croatian defender Josip Juranovic made his debut in an unfamiliar left-back position, while goalkeeper Joe Hart, defender Carl Starfelt, and forwards Liel Abda and Kyogo Furuhashi all made their first Old Firm appearances, along with substitute Adam Montgomery.

"As soon as the window ends, we'll settle our squad down and start building for the next batch of games," Postecoglou added. "We need to hit some form and start winning games, particularly in the league, and get a run going."

'Not much in it' - the pundit opinion

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson: "Whatever Gary McAllister said to them at half-time, they came out fired up, it was so evident. They were winning every second ball and pinning Celtic back.

"I thought it might just come down to a set piece but Rangers had to put a lot of hard work in because Celtic were at it."

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner: "Celtic defended well from open play, but the more set-pieces they gave away, the more it looked like Rangers would have that chance. At the goal Filip Helander gets a free run; no-one picks him up.

"But Celtic did show character to come back in that second half, and I think they should have had a draw. They were as good, if not better, than Rangers at certain parts but Rangers managed the game better."