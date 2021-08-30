Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Dujon Sterling made his Chelsea first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest as a 17-year-old in September 2017

Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is set to sign a new contract before going out on loan to Championship side Blackpool.

The England youth international, 21, has spent previous seasons on loan at Coventry City and Wigan Athletic.

Sterling, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2021-2022 season, was injured for the first half of last season before recovering to play for Chelsea's development team.

Blackpool, 22nd in the table, have so far signed 10 players this summer.