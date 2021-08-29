Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Dundee United, Partick Thistle and Spartans have completed the SWPL Cup quarter-final line-up after the final games of the group stage.

Spartans beat hosts Glasgow Women 4-0 to qualify on goal difference after Hamilton Academical lost 6-0 at home to Glasgow City in Group C.

United beat Kilmarnock 4-2 to edge out the home side and qualify as Group B runners-up.

Thistle drew 0-0 with Hearts to beat their hosts to second in Group D.

The Edinburgh side needed to win by three goals to finish runners-up behind Celtic, but the Premier League side finish bottom.

Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Scottish champions Glasgow City and Hibernian, who won the trophy the last time it was played to a conclusion in 2019, had already qualified before Sunday's final round of games.

The draw for the quarter-final takes place at 10:40 BST on Monday.

A hat-trick from striker Rebecca Galbraith put Spartans on course for victory before midfielder Sarah Clelland added the fourth against Glasgow Women.

Glasgow City's goals were shared out, with Taylor Fisher, Ode Fulutudilu, Vital Kats, Tyler Dodds, Agata Filipa and Jo Love all scoring in their rout of Accies.

Jade McLaren gave Dundee United the lead within four minutes at Kilmarnock and Rachel Todd added to that before the break, but Laura Neil and Shelley Campbell brought the hosts level before goals from Tammy Harkin and Danni McGinley secured United's qualification behind Hibs.

Rangers had already won Group A ahead of Aberdeen but completed their group campaign with a 4-0 win away to Boroughmuir - Lizzie Arnot, Jodi McLeary, Rachel McLauchlan and Emma Watson with the goals.

Motherwell finish third after a 3-2 win away to Queen's Park.

Gill Inglis put the visitors ahead, but Abbi McDonald and Holli McIndoe had the Glasgow side ahead before Chelsie Watson equalised and Claire Crosbie scored the winner.