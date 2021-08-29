Over the course of the 90 minutes at Ibrox, there wasn't much between Rangers and Celtic.

There was one clear difference, though, despite their Covid related issues this week - Rangers still possess a far superior squad compared to their city rivals.

Even with key players in captain James Tavernier, Allan McGregor, Nathan Patterson and manager Steven Gerrard made to stay at home, the hosts still fielded a formidable side capable of a result.

Having said that, it didn't quite play out how I expected.

Over the last few years in Old Firm games, Rangers have stopped Celtic building through strong pressing and a solid shape. These things shutdown Celtic and, at times, suffocate them.

However, in the first-half on Sunday, Gerrard's men were a bit flat, which is just how they've been so far this season, and Celtic did well to impose themselves.

But Rangers adjusted well and we got to see a new system from them, something different from what we're used to.

Kemar Roofe moved up a lot higher to get closer to Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent played in behind to create, at times, a diamond formation rather than their usual 4-3-3 setup.

They came out brightly in the second half, and you could tell they were in the ascendancy. That was Rangers getting back to the levels they set last season while Celtic couldn't return to what they had shown in the first half.

That's Rangers' challenge, to get back to where they were last year. If they can do that, it's still their title to lose.

Rangers can afford to lose Tavernier

After Rangers were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers, there was an acknowledgement from Steven Gerrard that some key players would need to be sold.

And the scenes at full-time with Borna Barisic seem to suggest that may have been his last game for the club.

For me, Barisic would not be the first on my list of players for Rangers to cash in on. If it was up to me, I'd let Tavernier go.

The way Rangers play, Barisic is so crucial. Before he came into form, Rangers were so un-balanced with Tavernier the only one who was able to provide a threat out wide. The Croat's emergence transformed them.

Calvin Bassey is not a bad cover option, but questions remain as to whether he can reach the levels of Barisic.

If you sell Tavernier, you've got a ready-made replacement in Patterson just waiting to play. I believe the young Scot can at least match Tavernier's quality and eventually surpass him.

Patterson has got years ahead of him and reports say Rangers have already received substantial offers for the youngster, which is testament to his quality at such a young age.

Celtic have closed the gap but squad still a concern

Rangers were missing key players but from Celtic's perspective, away at Ibrox, they've put in a performance that will give them hope.

However, when I looked at Celtic's squad, it still seems light in a number of areas.

My instinct tells me if Celtic get a meaningful offer for Odsonne Edouard, they could sell. Even with a more positive atmosphere around Celtic, Ange Postecoglou can't seem to get more out of him. Psychologically, he's gone.

But I'm not sure that would be wise. Unless Celtic are able to adequately replace him and with fewer than two days of the window remaining, that might not be possible.

It's another sign that Celtic are still facing the issues left by the previous regime.

Anyone can recognise the frailties in their team, but there's positives that show they're not a million miles away from Rangers.

A month ago, Celtic were facing an August schedule which included tricky Europa League ties among Premiership duties culminating in the match at Ibrox.

After losing to Hearts, they looked like they could be in deep trouble and Postecoglou in particular, could be in trouble. But the fans have bought into what he is doing and it looks like he's made inroads implementing his style of play.

Last season you could see Celtic's hopes had disintegrated whereas now, while there is still a gap there, they look like a team with something to believe in.

Stewart was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's Matthew Reed