Last updated on .From the section Scotland

James Scott, Hibs' recent loan signing from Hull City, has been called up

European Under-21 Championship qualifier: Turkey v Scotland Venue: Bursa Buyuksehir Stadium, Bursa Date: Tuesday, 7 September Time: 19:30 BST

Scotland have named a revised squad for their European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Turkey after quarantine issues ruled out England-based players.

Ten players are unavailable as UK Government rules would have required them to self-isolate upon their return. The home-based players avoid that due to a Scottish Government exemption.

As a result, Scot Gemmill has added nine new faces, including Hibernian forward James Scott, and midfielders Chris Mochrie from Dundee United, and Dean Campbell of Aberdeen.

Revised squad: Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone), Harry Stone (Partick Thistle), Lewis Budinauckas (Rangers); Josh Doig (Hibernian), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle), Adam Montgomery (Celtic), Dane Murray (Celtic), Stephen Welsh (Celtic), Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen); Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Dean Campbell (Aberdeen), Chris Mochrie (Dundee United), Max Anderson (Dundee), Ben Williamson (Livingston), Daniel Mackay (Hibernian), Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone), Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), James Scott (Hibernian), Ewan Urain (Athletic Club Bilbao)