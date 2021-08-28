French Ligue 1
ReimsReims19:45PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe named in PSG squad for Reims game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar (left), Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Lionel Messi
Neymar, Mbappe and Messi during training at PSG

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have all been included in Paris St-Germain's 22-man squad for their Ligue 1 game at Reims on Sunday.

Messi has not played for the club since sensationally signing for them earlier this month after leaving Barcelona following the expiry of his contract.

The Argentina forward last played on 11 July when he helped his country beat Brazil in the Copa America final.

That game was also Brazil forward Neymar's last outing.

"He is very motivated," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino about 34-year-old Messi in his pre-match news conference.

"He's a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new team-mates and to a new context."

France striker Mbappe is also in the squad despite speculation about the 22-year-old's future.

Real Madrid are bidding to sign Mbappe before the transfer deadline at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, 31 August.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • ReimsReims19:45PSGParis Saint Germain
  • TroyesTroyes12:00MonacoMonaco
  • AngersAngers14:00RennesRennes
  • ClermontClermont14:00MetzMetz
  • LensLens14:00LorientLorient
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg14:00BrestBrest
  • LilleLille16:00MontpellierMontpellier

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice431090910
2PSG330010559
3Angers32106157
4Clermont32107347
5Marseille42118627
6Lens31205325
7Rennes31203215
8Lyon412157-25
9Montpellier31118714
10Nantes41123304
11Lorient311134-14
12Reims30304403
13Saint-Étienne403157-23
14Brest302146-22
15Metz302146-22
16Lille302148-42
17Bordeaux402239-62
18Troyes301225-31
19Monaco301214-31
20Strasbourg301237-41
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories