Former BBC Sport producer and editor Lance Hardy was also a successful author

Tributes have been paid to former BBC Sport editor and producer Lance Hardy, who has died aged 53.

Hardy joined the BBC in 1990 and rose through the ranks, working across a wide range of sports, before specialising in football.

He was the England men's team producer at several major tournaments and was an early champion of women's football.

Hardy's encyclopaedic knowledge of British football was used to full effect as a creative filmmaker on Football Focus and latterly as the editor of Final Score, before leaving the BBC in 2011.

Hardy continued his TV career in the UK and New Zealand, and became a successful author.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "Lance was a hugely popular figure in sports broadcasting, where he produced such great work over a large range of output.

"He made friends wherever he went through his immense likeability, and so many are grieving for him. We send all our sympathies to his family and all those closest to him."

Former colleagues have been paying tribute to him on social media, including BBC presenters Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Dan Walker, and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson.

Lineker said: "Saddened to hear that Lance Hardy has left us way too soon. A hugely talented producer and editor for BBC Sport and a lovely man. RIP Lance."

Logan said: "So very sad to hear the news about Lance Hardy. He was passionate about women's football and pushed its coverage on the BBC. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

And Lawrenson said: "Yet another one of the good guys who has left us far too early. RIP Buddy."

Walker tweeted: "Very sad to hear the news about the death of Lance Hardy. I had the pleasure of working with him for many years on Final Score. Top fella who loved the game."