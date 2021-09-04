Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont - currently on loan at Morecambe - is likely to feature against Estonia

Estonia v Northern Ireland Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Sunday, 5 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sounds, Foyle Digital channels and the BBC Sport website; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is set to give several of his less experienced players a chance to impress in Sunday's friendly against Estonia.

With a key World Cup qualifying game to come against Switzerland in Belfast on Wednesday, the NI boss will rest many of his regular frontline starters.

NI beat Lithaunia 4-1 on Thursday to secure a first win in Group C.

"It allows us to play players in the squad who don't always get game time," explained Baraclough.

"We can have six days rest for the majority of the players and that means more young players coming into the team and gaining more experience," he added.

Thursday's win in Vilnius came despite the absence of Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, George Saville, Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce.

The victory breathed new life into Northern Ireland's qualifying campaign and, if the Swiss lose to Italy on Sunday, Baraclough's side will head into Wednesday's match at Windsor Park with a chance to go second behind the European champions in Group C.

Around 16,000 fans are being permitted to attend the encounter with Switzerland as the hosts aim to build on their record of one win and one draw from their opening three fixtures.

Among those expected to feature against Estonia are teenage Liverpool defender Conor Bradley, goalkeeper Conor Hazard, midfielder Alfie McCalmont and forward Dion Charles.

Central defenders Ciaron Brown, Tom Flanagan and Liam Donnelly are also in the running to gain some valuable experience.

"We're going to Estonia which we know is a good stadium, a decent pitch and a good atmosphere and that gets them the experience they require so that when they're asked to go and play a qualifier it feels normal to them and they're not overawed," added Baraclough.

"We look forward to Estonia but we need to make sure we rest and recover those we need to for the Switzerland game."

One senior player who is now likely to be involved in Tallinn is Paddy McNair, who will miss the clash with the Swiss through suspension after being booked for conceding a penalty in Lithuania.

Estonia come into the game on the back of a 5-2 hammering by Belgium in their latest World Cup qualifier on Thursday. After Sunday's friendly, a trip to Wales awaits Karel Voolaid's side, who lie bottom of Group E with no pints from three matches.

Estonia and Northern Ireland have played six times previously, with the latter winning four and Estonia two of those meetings.

The last encounter between the teams was in June 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Tallinn, won 2-1 by the away side with goals from Conor Washington and Josh Magennis.