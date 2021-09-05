The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women 2-0 West Ham United Women: Inessa Kaagman and Lee Geum-min score in Brighton win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lee Geum-min
Lee Geum-min signed on a free transfer for Brighton in the summer

Brighton kicked off their Women's Super League campaign with a comfortable win against West Ham, who were down to 10 players for an hour.

Hawa Cissoko was sent off for handling a goalbound shot and Inessa Kaagman then converted the spot kick.

Lee Geum-min made it 2-0 before half time after pouncing on a mistake in the West Ham defence.

It was unfortunate for the visitors, who had been the better side until the red card.

Adriana Leon had been particularly lively and hit the crossbar early on with a stunning effort from distance.

But after Cissoko's dismissal, they rarely threatened as Brighton made the most of their numerical advantage.

Almost all of the play in the second period was in the West Ham half, with the visitors looking to pounce on the counter-attack.

The closet West Ham came to a consolation was when a loose ball in defence fell kindly for Claudia Walker late on but she sent her first-time effort over the bar.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forGibbonsat 68'minutes
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8Connolly
  • 7WhelanSubstituted forSimpkinsat 78'minutes
  • 18CarterSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
  • 16Brazil
  • 9LeeSubstituted forSymondsat 55'minutesBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 11Babajide
  • 13Stenson
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 32Adebowale

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 22FiskSubstituted forLonghurstat 45'minutesBooked at 58mins
  • 23CissokoBooked at 32mins
  • 5Flaherty
  • 7Evans
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 4StringerBooked at 61mins
  • 17FilisSubstituted forParkerat 45'minutes
  • 2Wyne
  • 19Leon
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 12Longhurst
  • 15Parker
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
2,264

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kayleigh Green following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  7. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Yui Hasegawa.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.

  14. Post update

    Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Danielle Carter.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Aileen Whelan.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women11004043
2Brighton Women11002023
3Man Utd Women11002023
4Arsenal Women11003213
5Aston Villa Women11002113
6Tottenham Women11001013
7Chelsea Women100123-10
8Leicester City Women100112-10
9B'ham City Women100101-10
10Reading Women100102-20
11West Ham Women100102-20
12Everton Women100104-40
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories