Last updated on .From the section Football

Lee Geum-min signed on a free transfer for Brighton in the summer

Brighton kicked off their Women's Super League campaign with a comfortable win against West Ham, who were down to 10 players for an hour.

Hawa Cissoko was sent off for handling a goalbound shot and Inessa Kaagman then converted the spot kick.

Lee Geum-min made it 2-0 before half time after pouncing on a mistake in the West Ham defence.

It was unfortunate for the visitors, who had been the better side until the red card.

Adriana Leon had been particularly lively and hit the crossbar early on with a stunning effort from distance.

But after Cissoko's dismissal, they rarely threatened as Brighton made the most of their numerical advantage.

Almost all of the play in the second period was in the West Ham half, with the visitors looking to pounce on the counter-attack.

The closet West Ham came to a consolation was when a loose ball in defence fell kindly for Claudia Walker late on but she sent her first-time effort over the bar.