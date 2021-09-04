World Cup Qualifying - European
England v Andorra: 'Proud moment' for Conor Coady's family if he starts World Cup qualifier

Conor Coady says it will be a "proud moment for my family" if they get to watch him play for England in Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Andorra.

The Wolves defender is expected to start as one of many changes to the team that beat Hungary 4-0 on Thursday.

It will be England's first game at Wembley since losing the final of Euro 2020 on penalties to Italy.

"Any time you play at Wembley is a special feeling, a special moment," said Coady, who has five England caps.

"Even last season when I managed to play in those games, the feeling of just being there playing for your country was incredible.

"But now that my family has a chance to come and watch the game, I think it is a special feeling, a proud moment for everybody in my family.

"The boys were fantastic the other night and it's something where we want to go out there now, and we can't wait for it."

Gareth Southgate's side have won their opening four games of Group I - the latest being the impressive victory in Budapest - and will be heavy favourites to continue that run against Andorra, who have one win from their four matches.

Southgate has confirmed there will be "a lot of changes" to Thursday's starting XI, which could mean playing time for the likes of goalkeeper Nick Pope, defender Tyrone Mings, midfielders Jude Bellingham and Jesse Lingard and forward Bukayo Saka.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed Euro 2020 through injury, will be in the reckoning and there could be a first cap for Leeds striker Patrick Bamford.

"It's a special moment for him and for his family," said Southgate about Bamford, who scored 17 Premier League goals last season and has one so far this campaign.

"We want him to do what he does every week with his club. He has settled in really well with the group. He hasn't had a huge amount of time to be able to train with us yet but I think he's got a really clear picture of how we like to play.

"We just want him to go and enjoy his football. It's an opportunity and he shouldn't put any more pressure on himself than that. We know what he's capable of and we're looking forward to seeing him play."

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is sidelined for the Andorra clash and also the game in Poland on Wednesday because of a "minor knock".

Andorra head to Wembley having won just their second game since March 2018.

Koldo Alvarez's side beat fellow Group I minnows San Marino 2-0 on Thursday with Sandefjord defender Marc Vales scoring a brace.

Andorra have, however, lost all four previous meetings with England with an aggregate score of 16-0.

