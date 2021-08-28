Match ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 1.
Real Madrid secured a narrow win at Real Betis as they wait on the outcome of their ongoing efforts to sign Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.
They were heading for a goalless draw when right-back Dani Carvajal volleyed Karim Benzema's cross into the net.
Benzema wasted a good chance when he fired wide with the game goalless, while Carvajal had an attempt tipped over the bar before scoring.
Betis went close through Nabil Fekir's free-kick.
Real are top of La Liga after three games, level on seven points with Sevilla, Valencia and Mallorca.
They have lost 300m euros in revenue because of Covid-19 and have only signed defender David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer.
However, Real are keen to strengthen their attacking options by signing France World Cup winner Mbappe, 22, before next week's transfer deadline.
PSG sporting director Leonardo said the club would "not hold Mbappe back" but considered Real's £137m bid to be "not sufficient".
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 2MontoyaBooked at 59mins
- 16PezzellaBooked at 43mins
- 6Ruiz
- 33Miranda
- 21Rodríguez
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forCamarasaat 70'minutes
- 24RuibalBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTelloat 70'minutes
- 8FekirBooked at 23mins
- 10CanalesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 82'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forIglesiasat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3González
- 4Akouokou
- 5Bartra
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 14William Carvalho
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 19Fekir
- 22Camarasa
- 25Bravo
- 28Sánchez
- 36Calderón
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 35GutiérrezBooked at 43minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 83'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 66'minutes
- 18BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
- 40Fuidias
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 22,590
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martín Montoya (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristian Tello.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Post update
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Víctor Camarasa (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Miranda.
Post update
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Camarasa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Miguel Gutiérrez because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Sergio Canales.
Post update
Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
Post update
Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).