Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal secures narrow win

Dani Carvajal scores for Real Madrid against Real Betis
Dani Carvajal scored his first Real Madrid goal since 30 November 2019

Real Madrid secured a narrow win at Real Betis as they wait on the outcome of their ongoing efforts to sign Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

They were heading for a goalless draw when right-back Dani Carvajal volleyed Karim Benzema's cross into the net.

Benzema wasted a good chance when he fired wide with the game goalless, while Carvajal had an attempt tipped over the bar before scoring.

Betis went close through Nabil Fekir's free-kick.

Real are top of La Liga after three games, level on seven points with Sevilla, Valencia and Mallorca.

They have lost 300m euros in revenue because of Covid-19 and have only signed defender David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer.

However, Real are keen to strengthen their attacking options by signing France World Cup winner Mbappe, 22, before next week's transfer deadline.

PSG sporting director Leonardo said the club would "not hold Mbappe back" but considered Real's £137m bid to be "not sufficient".

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 2MontoyaBooked at 59mins
  • 16PezzellaBooked at 43mins
  • 6Ruiz
  • 33Miranda
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18GuardadoSubstituted forCamarasaat 70'minutes
  • 24RuibalBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTelloat 70'minutes
  • 8FekirBooked at 23mins
  • 10CanalesBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 82'minutes
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forIglesiasat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 4Akouokou
  • 5Bartra
  • 9Iglesias
  • 11Tello
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 19Fekir
  • 22Camarasa
  • 25Bravo
  • 28Sánchez
  • 36Calderón

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 35GutiérrezBooked at 43minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 83'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forVázquezat 66'minutes
  • 18BaleSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 78'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
22,590

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martín Montoya (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Víctor Camarasa (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Miranda.

  13. Post update

    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Víctor Camarasa.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Miguel Gutiérrez because of an injury.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Sergio Canales.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).

  19. Post update

    Miguel Gutiérrez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid32108447
2Sevilla32105147
3Valencia32105147
4Mallorca32103127
5Atl Madrid22003126
6Real Sociedad32014406
7Ath Bilbao31202115
8Barcelona21105324
9Cádiz20202202
10Granada20201102
11Osasuna20200002
12Villarreal20200002
13Levante302145-12
14Real Betis302123-12
15Elche302112-12
16Espanyol302101-12
17Celta Vigo301213-21
18Getafe200202-20
19Rayo Vallecano200204-40
20Alavés300318-70
View full Spanish La Liga table

