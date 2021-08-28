Andreas Christensen embodied the battling spirit of Chelsea against Liverpool

The increasing talk about Chelsea's Premier League title chances has been largely built around the acquisition of £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku - but at Anfield on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel's team demonstrated another side of their game, and showed exactly why anyone who finishes above them has a great chance to claim the crown.

It is early in the season to make sweeping judgements, but one statement that can be made with confidence after a furious 1-1 draw at Anfield is that Liverpool and Chelsea will be contesting that coveted prize.

The London side's development under Tuchel since he succeeded Frank Lampard in January has been hugely impressive and the German manager already has the Champions League to show for his rejuvenation.

He will now want to bring the title back to Stamford Bridge to reinforce his glowing reputation. Everything on show at a predictably frantic Anfield suggested this Chelsea team has every opportunity to fulfil that ambition.

This game clearly meant a huge amount to Liverpool as an early chance to inflict a blow to a rival, something clearly illustrated by manager Jurgen Klopp's (to put it mildly) animated touchline demeanour.

Klopp clenched his fist as Liverpool's players roared into early challenges, contesting every ball and plenty of decisions with his body language, even occasionally urging an ear-splitting Anfield to even greater volume.

Throughout it all, one wasted Jordan Henderson volley apart, Chelsea kept Liverpool at arm's length with control, discipline and no little threat once they were able to get on the ball.

The visitors had already hinted at threat, even if in an understated manner, and they made good on that promise when Kai Havertz glided a glancing header beyond Alisson's outstretched arm after 29 minutes. They then wasted a massive opening to double that lead as Mason Mount shot across the face of goal after being set up by Lukaku.

Reece James was sent off for handball just before half-time

What had started to look a relatively smooth passage was thrown into turmoil in the moments before half-time as Reece James was sent off for handling Sadio Mane's shot on the line, Chelsea appearing to lose their discipline in response, surrounding referee Anthony Taylor before Mohamed Salah drilled home the spot-kick.

Chelsea resembled a boxer staggering to the corner after being hit with a counter-punch but Tuchel used his time in the dressing room well, while also having to deal with the loss of N'Golo Kante to injury.

Tuchel acted quickly, sending on the veteran Thiago Silva, 37 in September but showing the smoothness and calculating mind that have made him such an outstanding defender in recent years for Brazil and Paris St-Germain.

What followed was a masterclass in defensive organisation and calm under pressure as Chelsea saw off Liverpool's attacking surges to take a point, even if Tuchel will feel it might have been three had the first half not ended as it did.

It showed that, with Lukaku's addition as a spearhead who can take chances that were missed too often last season, Chelsea are pretty close to the complete package.

Andreas Christensen was as accomplished as Silva in defence and, when called upon, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played his part.

Mateo Kovacic bolstered midfield and even had a chance to put Chelsea back in front, only to show that finishing is a weak spot with a poor effort straight at Alisson.

Chelsea would have like to have seen more of Lukaku, who still looked a little rusty in only his second game since his move from Inter Milan, but he showed enough to confirm what danger he will provide this season.

Lukaku spent a lot of the second half chasing lost causes and was up against Joel Matip, who was in outstanding form, and Virgil van Dijk, but he was always on the hunt and had a half-chance amid the Liverpool pressure. It was Matip, inevitably, who thwarted him.

Liverpool, with fans back inside Anfield, will provide a totally different test this season, a throwback to the pre-lockdown days when teams were regularly overwhelmed by the intensity of their pressing and the Anfield atmosphere.

Chelsea came through the examination with their title credentials at the very least confirmed, regaining their composure and temperament when it looked lost to claim a point many thought would not be theirs. In the end, Liverpool had run out of any good ideas long before the final whistle.

Tuchel was the picture of frustration at half-time and still did not look exactly placated after the final whistle - but once the dust settles he will know he has a Chelsea side with everything it takes to challenge teams such as Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League this season.