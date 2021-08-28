Reece James was the first Chelsea player to be sent off at Anfield in the Premier League since Frank Lampard in 2009

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he is not happy with the "decision making" that saw Reece James sent off and Liverpool awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The Blues led 1-0 through Kai Havertz's header, but Sadio Mane's shot was blocked on the line by James' arm.

After a brief look at the VAR pitchside monitor in first-half injury time, referee Anthony Taylor gave the penalty and sent James off.

Mohamed Salah scored the penalty.

Mane had blasted in a shot from four yards out, which hit the thigh of James and then his arm. Although his arm stayed down by his side, it did move towards the ball.

The laws of football say "it is an offence if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball".

Denying the opposition a goalscoring chance with handball is an automatic red card offence.

"I'm not sure any more if it's the rules or not the rules, if it's correct or not correct," Tuchel told BBC Sport. "You have to accept the decision. We were not happy with the decision making."

Tuchel's issue came because Taylor only briefly looked at the monitor - seeing a few frames in slow motion, rather than the whole incident - after speaking to the VAR team.

"We had the impression the referee was only checking an image from the handball and it was very clear," the Chelsea head coach said. "He maybe would have changed his mind if he saw the whole situation, a deflection in moving pictures.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: 'Clear handball' by defender James, says Klopp

"We've heard the explanation from referees that it's not going to be punished if it's a deflection and not a very unnatural arm position."

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton was watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live and said: "To the letter of the law, it's a penalty and a red card. The referee went over to the monitor and got it right - Reece James deliberately kept the ball out of the net."

But Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta felt the decision was "harsh".

"He went to the screen to watch one replay," he said. "We got the double punishment, red card and a penalty - and two yellow cards in the same action [for dissent]."

Since 2016, players committing accidental fouls that deny a goalscoring chance in conceding a penalty have only been booked and not sent off - but that change does not apply to handball decisions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not think there was any controversy to the decision.

"I think it was a clear handball. I'm pretty sure if the ball hits his thigh, it's a goal, but his arm, no," he said.