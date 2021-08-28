Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0EmpoliEmpoli1

Juventus 0-1 Empoli: Juve begin life after Cristiano Ronaldo with home defeat

Leonardo Mancuso
Leonardo Mancuso spent nearly 18 months with Juventus but never played for the first team

Juventus slipped to defeat at home to Empoli in their first game without Cristiano Ronaldo.

The result leaves the Turin side with no wins and one point from their opening two Serie A games.

Leonardo Mancuso's first-half goal was enough to give Empoli only their second top-flight win over the 36-time champions, who were disappointing.

The defeat came a day after Manchester United said they had reached an agreement to re-sign Ronaldo.

Juve finished fourth in Serie A last season and began this campaign by letting a two-goal lead over Udinese slip, ending with a 2-2 draw after Ronaldo had asked to be left out of the starting XI.

On Saturday, Massimiliano Allegri's side posed little threat in front of the Empoli goal, with Manuel Locatelli pulling a shot wide deep into stoppage time.

Mancuso, 29, who spent 18 months at Juve without ever playing for the first team, had volleyed in from close range after 21 minutes.

Empoli hung on to claim their first win over Juve in the league since 1999.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 82'minutes
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30BentancurSubstituted forLocatelliat 66'minutes
  • 6DaniloBooked at 89mins
  • 14McKennieSubstituted forMorataat 45'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forBernardeschiat 55'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 9Morata
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Locatelli
  • 34Fagioli
  • 36Perin
  • 42Ranocchia
  • 44Kulusevski

Empoli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Vicario
  • 30StojanovicBooked at 32mins
  • 34IsmajliBooked at 56mins
  • 33Luperto
  • 3Marchizza
  • 32Haas
  • 28Ricci
  • 10BajramiSubstituted forStulacat 70'minutes
  • 25BandinelliSubstituted forZurkowskiat 80'minutes
  • 7MancusoSubstituted forPinamontiat 73'minutes
  • 9CutroneBooked at 44minsSubstituted forHendersonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Brignoli
  • 5Stulac
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 8Henderson
  • 19La Mantia
  • 20Fiamozzi
  • 22Furlan
  • 26Tonelli
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 42Viti
  • 65Parisi
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Davide Ghersini

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home18
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 0, Empoli 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Empoli 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Liam Henderson (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  8. Booking

    Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Szymon Zurkowski.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

  17. Post update

    Sebastiano Luperto (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Booking

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Andrea Pinamonti (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio22009276
2Inter Milan22007166
3Udinese21105234
4Bologna21103214
5Atalanta21102114
6Roma11003123
7Napoli11002023
8Sassuolo11003213
9AC Milan11001013
10Fiorentina210134-13
11Empoli210123-13
12Cagliari10102201
13Juventus201123-11
14Spezia201138-51
15Salernitana100123-10
16Sampdoria100101-10
17Torino200224-20
18Hellas Verona200236-30
19Genoa100104-40
20Venezia200205-50
View full Italian Serie A table

