Ryan Wintle: Blackpool sign midfielder from Cardiff on loan

Ryan Wintle
Ryan Wintle played one league game and two EFL Cup matches for Cardiff this season

Blackpool have signed midfielder Ryan Wintle on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old joined Cardiff in June from Crewe Alexandra, and has made three appearances for the Bluebirds.

"I heard of the interest a couple of days ago and I can't wait to get going," Wintle told Blackpool's website.

"I know how the gaffer likes to play and I think that suits me down to the ground."

Wintle's six-year spell at Crewe saw him make 186 appearances and win the club's player of the year title in 2019-20.

