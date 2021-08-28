Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Bruce Anderson (right) suffered a fit on the pitch before half-time

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson suffered a diabetic fit and two other players vomited in the dressing room during their 2-0 loss to Hibernian.

On-loan midfielder Ben Williamson was withdrawn by parent club Rangers shortly before kick-off "because of a post-Covid blood test".

Then manager David Martindale had to replace Anderson, Craig Sibbald and Jack Fitzwater all within an hour.

"Wee Brucie has been taken to hospital," Martindale revealed.

"He took a diabetic fit and briefly passed out on the pitch. He'll probably be in overnight."

The defeat leaves Livingston bottom of the Scottish Premiership without a point after four games, but Martindale was more concerned about the health issues.

He revealed that Rangers had advised Livingston not to play Williamson as they wanted to check his blood results again after 24 hours of complete rest.

Then Anderson suffered his fit on the pitch just before half-time, goalkeeper Max Stryjek and centre-half Fitzwater took ill, while midfielder Craig Sibbald, who had been a fitness doubt but replaced Williamson in the starting line-up, was forced off with an injury.

"I feel sorry for the boys," Martindale said. "Max and Fitzy were spewing up in the toilets at half-time.

"Fitzy tried to play on, but we had to take him off early in the second half and that's why he ran off with his shirt over his mouth because he was being sick."

Hibs scored through Kevin Nisbet six minutes after half time, with Martin Boyle securing the win for the Premiership leaders with a minute remaining.

"I'm not trying to make excuses, but we had 11 players missing today and I had to put four of them on the bench that shouldn't have been anywhere near it," Martindale said.

"Sean Kelly had rib damage, but he had to go on for Fitzy. We lost the first goal because of Nisbet turning Sean at a time when he wasn't up to speed with the game.

"The seven or eight players in my team that were fully fit gave it everything, but the other boys were struggling."

Martindale added that he is thankful that the international break means his side do not play again until they travel to face Dundee on 11 September.