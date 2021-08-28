Last updated on .From the section Scotland

John McGinn played in all three of Scotland's Euro 2020 matches

Influential midfielder John McGinn is a doubt for Scotland's impending World Cup qualifiers against Denmark, Moldova and Austria amid Covid concerns.

Aston Villa announced on Saturday that McGinn would miss their Premier League game with Brentford because he is "following government guidelines".

Steve Clarke's squad are due to report to their base on Sunday evening.

Scotland play the Danes in Copenhagen on Wednesday, host Moldova on Saturday, then visit Austria three days later.

They are currently second in Group F after three games - four points behind leaders Denmark - after drawing with Austria and Israel and beating the Faroe Islands in March.

McGinn played in all three of Scotland's Euro 2020 matches and has scored 10 times in 36 games.