Moise Kean: Everton in talks about a return to Juventus for Italy striker

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Moise Kean
Kean was sent off in his most recent Everton appearance, the League Cup win over Huddersfield

Everton are in talks about a return to Juventus for striker Moise Kean.

It is not yet clear whether the deal for the Italy international will be a loan with an obligation to buy.

The 21-year-old still has three years left on a five-year deal with Everton, having left Juventus in 2019 for an initial fee of £25.1m.

He has played twice this season under new boss Rafael Benitez but was sent off in the EFL Cup win over Huddersfield last Tuesday.

After a mixed first season at Everton, in which he scored two goals in 33 appearances, he then spent last term on loan at Paris St-Germain, scoring 16 goals in 36 appearances.

Juventus will be short of a forward, and have additional funds, once Cristiano Ronaldo completes his return to Manchester United.

