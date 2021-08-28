Last updated on .From the section Football

Oji signed for Birmingham in 2008

Former Birmingham City defender Sam Oji has died at the age of 35.

Oji started his career as a youth player with Arsenal in 2000 but joined the Blues in 2004 in search of first-team football.

He also featured for Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient and in July became assistant manager of Highgate United.

Confirming the news on Twitter, the club said Oji was "our beloved captain, leader and legend".

"The thoughts of all at Highgate United FC are with Sam's wife, children and family at this very sad time," they added.

On Friday, Highgate released a statement external-link on social media saying Oji was "extremely ill" but was "still fighting like the warrior that he is".

Oji also spent time in Ireland with Limerick and Galway, plus spells with Tamworth, Worcester City and Hednesford Town in non-league before joining Highgate United in 2018.