Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Edouard, Rangers, Sakala, Kent

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is to undergo a medical at Celtic as his proposed move from VVV-Venlo nears. (HITC)external-link

Crystal Palace have made a £15m bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.(Mail)external-link

Ange Postecoglou will give Edouard the chance to sign off at Celtic with a derby win over Rangers on Sunday. (Sun)external-link

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has indicated on social media he has recovered from injury in time to face Celtic and is set to join returning team-mates Kemar Roofe and John Lundstrum in the squad. (Record)external-link

Right-back Josip Juranovic could make his Celtic debut against Rangers having completed a move to Scotland this week. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Former Celtic and Rangers striker Kenny Miller says "a big performance" in Sunday's derby could "push the button" on a move for certain players. (Record)external-link

Rangers are braced for a Leeds United bid for winger Ryan Kent. (Football Insider via Leeds Liveexternal-link)

Celtic B's Lowland League meeting with Edinburgh Universtiy on Saturday was called off at the last minute due to Covid-19 issues. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

John McGinn is out of Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Wednesday. (Record)external-link

Dundee United understudy Trevor Carson has backed goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist to recover from his injury woes. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

